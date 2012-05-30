LONDON, May 30 Differentials on Forties were
mixed on Wednesday, with sellers focusing on relatively prompt
loading cargoes while a sole bid was placed at a strong level
for a cargo with a later loading date.
"Offers are indeed very prompt," a trader said, adding
immediate demand remained slow.
The bidder was Statoil. Earlier this week, it bought Forties
for the first time since February, when it bought a mid-March
loading cargo. The intention of the purchase and the bid were
not clear.
FORTIES
* Offers included: Shell at dated Brent plus 10 cents a
barrel for June 11-13; BP at dated minus 15 cents for June 13-15
and Trafigura at dated plus 15 cents for June 15-17.
* These levels were marginally lower than Tuesday's offers
at dated plus party to the benchmark plus 26 cents,
* Statoil placed a bid for a cargo for June 23-26 loading at
dated plus 35 cents a barrel. The level was 20 cents higher than
its previous purchase.
OTEHR GRADES
* Traders said several cargoes of Alvheim for the second
half of June loading have been sold since late last week.
* Other deals remained thin ahead of the release of July
loading programmes.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) were little changed
across the curve in backwardation.
6-8/6 Aug +60 (+60)
11-15/6 Aug +28 (+27)
18-22/6 Aug +18 (+15)
25-29/6 Aug +8 (+6)
2-6/7 Aug -2 (-3)
0-13/7 Aug -11 (-12)
DATABASE
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Keiron Henderson)