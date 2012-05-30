LONDON, May 30 Differentials on Forties were mixed on Wednesday, with sellers focusing on relatively prompt loading cargoes while a sole bid was placed at a strong level for a cargo with a later loading date.

"Offers are indeed very prompt," a trader said, adding immediate demand remained slow.

The bidder was Statoil. Earlier this week, it bought Forties for the first time since February, when it bought a mid-March loading cargo. The intention of the purchase and the bid were not clear.

FORTIES

* Offers included: Shell at dated Brent plus 10 cents a barrel for June 11-13; BP at dated minus 15 cents for June 13-15 and Trafigura at dated plus 15 cents for June 15-17.

* These levels were marginally lower than Tuesday's offers at dated plus party to the benchmark plus 26 cents,

* Statoil placed a bid for a cargo for June 23-26 loading at dated plus 35 cents a barrel. The level was 20 cents higher than its previous purchase.

OTEHR GRADES

* Traders said several cargoes of Alvheim for the second half of June loading have been sold since late last week.

* Other deals remained thin ahead of the release of July loading programmes.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) were little changed across the curve in backwardation.

6-8/6 Aug +60 (+60)

11-15/6 Aug +28 (+27)

18-22/6 Aug +18 (+15)

25-29/6 Aug +8 (+6)

2-6/7 Aug -2 (-3)

0-13/7 Aug -11 (-12)

(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Keiron Henderson)