LONDON, May 31 Spot differentials on Forties crude oil dipped on Thursday, with cargoes with prompt loading days falling to steep discounts.

The bid level for longer-dated Forties also fell but maintained a premium to benchmark dated Brent.

The focus of other crude has shifted to July loading cargoes.

FORTIES

* BP offered Forties for loading in June 13-15 at dated Brent minus 30 cents a barrel while Mercuria bid for a cargo for the same period at dated minus 85 cents a barrel.

* These loading dates are more prompt than the normal

* BP has been offering the same cargo since Monday, with the initial offer level at dated plus 15 cents.

* Statoil bid for June 24-27 at dated plus 30 cents a barrel, lowering its bit from dated plus 35 for June 23-25.

OTHER GRADES

* July cargo offers started with Mearsk Oil offering Dumbarton for July 2-4.

* Other deals remained thin ahead of the release of July loading programmes.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) strengthened across the curve in backwardation

6-8/6 Aug +72 (+60)

11-15/6 Aug +36 (+28)

18-22/6 Aug +23 (+18)

25-29/6 Aug +11 (+8)

2-6/7 Aug flat (-2)

0-13/7 Aug -10 (-11)

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here