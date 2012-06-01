LONDON, June 1 Spot differentials on Forties crude oil dipped to a steeper discount on Thursday, with cargoes with prompt loading days falling to steep discounts.

Chinaoil made the first cargo sales of North Sea crude in the public trading window at the prompt end, pressuring the market lower.

"I have never seen them in the (North Sea crude) window," a trader said.

Chinaoil declined to comment.

FORTIES

* Chinaoil, or PetroIneos Trading, sold a cargo of Forties for June 16-18 at dated Brent minus 30 cents a barrel to Vitol.

* The previous deal was done at dated benchmark plus 15 cents a barrel on Monday.

* Steep contango structure on the other physical differentials has persisted this week and cargoes for loading dates in later in June maintained premiums.

* BP offered a cargo for June 13-15 loading at dated benchmark minus 40 cents while Shell offered June 18-20 at dated plus 25 cents. Vitol bid for June 24-30 at dated plus 40 cents.

OTHER GRADES

* Some more July cargoes were offered, including Alvheim for July 3-5, traders said.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) fell at the front end of the curve strengthened across the curve in backwardation

6-8/6 Aug +65 (+72)

11-15/6 Aug +30 (+36)

18-22/6 Aug +20 (+23)

25-29/6 Aug +10 (+11)

2-6/7 Aug flat(flat)

0-13/7 Aug -10 (-10)

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Keiron Henderson)