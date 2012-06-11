* BP switches to selling after buying spree

* Statfjord supplies seen lower in July

GENEVA, June 11 North Sea Forties crude eased further on Monday after BP switched from being the market's dominant buyer to a seller, although other grades for July-loading may be supported by limited supplies.

"There's still some pieces of equity cargoes hanging around," said a North Sea trader to explain a dip of around 10 cents in Forties prices.

Five offers were reported in the public window on Monday, with BP offering two of the cargoes, with the grade assessed around 10 cents lower overall.

BP bought five Forties cargoes in the public window last week and a shipping fixture showed that the major was lining up a Very Large Crude Carrier to sail from the North Sea to Asia on June 24.

FORTIES

* Trafigura offered 24-26 Forties down to dated plus 10 cents.

* BP offered a 25-27 Forties for ship-to-ship transfer onto the Stealth Skyros down to dated plus flat. It also offered a 27-29 loading cargo down to dated plus 5 cents.

* Vitol offered a 24-26 June cargo at dated plus 40 cents.

* Statoil offered a 1-3 July loading cargo at dated plus 15 cents.

JULY PROGRAMMES

* Statfjord: This grade is due to load three cargoes compared with five cargoes the previous months, leaving the export forecast for July considerably lower at 83,000 barrels per day.

* Duc: Daily exports will be little changed from June at 116,000 bpd. The oil will load on six cargoes.

* Flotta: Traders were still waiting for this programme on Monday.

* The four benchmark North Sea crude oil streams are set to pump 890,000 bpd in July, Reuters calculations based on loading programmes showed on Wednesday, down from 943,000 bpd in June.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) fell at the front of the curve and were as follows:

CFD

18-22/6 Aug -40

25-29/6 Aug -33

2-6/7 Sep -20

9-13/7 Sep -20

16-20/7 Sep -23

23-27/7 Sep -25

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Birrane)