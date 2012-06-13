* Forties traded at dtd -45 cents

* Swaps flip to contango

GENEVA, June 13North Sea Forties crude oil differentials slid further on Wednesday despite an expected dip in July loadings, although traders said prices may soon find a floor as buyers hunt for bargains.

Low refinery utilisation rates in Europe have cut regional demand for North Sea grades.

"There is a massive overhang of sweet. Storage is full even with no contango," said an oil trader.

But buyers began to emerge on Wednesday after strong selling interest the previous session, indicating that differentials for the benchmark grade may soon stabilise.

FORTIES BFO-FOT

* BP sold a cargo to Vitol for loading 27-29 June at dated minus 45 cents for a ship-to-ship transfer onto the 'Stealth Skyros'. This was down 10 cents from the previous day.

* Trafigura and Shell were bidders in the public trading window. Shell bid for a 24029 June cargo at dated minus 50 cents and Trafigura bid for a July 7-9 cargo at dated - 24 cents.

* Traders were puzzled as to why BP had switched to selling after a buying spree last week in which it bought five Forties cargoes, or around a quarter of the monthly programme.

JULY LOADING PROGRAMMES

* Flotta: Two 650,000-barrel cargoes are expected to load in July, one new cargo and one delayed from June, traders said on Tuesday. The final programme has not yet been released, traders said.

* Foinaven: Two 600,000 barrel cargoes of this grade are expected in the July programme.

SWAPS

* Swaps were in a narrow contango at the front of the curve after several weeks of backwardation, in an indication of comfortable supply-demand fundamentals. They were as follows:

18-22/6 Aug -25

25-29/6 Aug -21

2-6/7 Sep -5

9-13/7 Sep -10

16-20/7 Sep -15

23-27/7 Sep -20

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here