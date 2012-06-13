* Forties traded at dtd -45 cents
* Swaps flip to contango
GENEVA, June 13North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials slid further on Wednesday despite an expected dip
in July loadings, although traders said prices may soon find a
floor as buyers hunt for bargains.
Low refinery utilisation rates in Europe have cut regional
demand for North Sea grades.
"There is a massive overhang of sweet. Storage is full even
with no contango," said an oil trader.
But buyers began to emerge on Wednesday after strong selling
interest the previous session, indicating that differentials for
the benchmark grade may soon stabilise.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* BP sold a cargo to Vitol for loading 27-29 June at dated
minus 45 cents for a ship-to-ship transfer onto the 'Stealth
Skyros'. This was down 10 cents from the previous day.
* Trafigura and Shell were bidders in the public trading
window. Shell bid for a 24029 June cargo at dated minus 50 cents
and Trafigura bid for a July 7-9 cargo at dated - 24 cents.
* Traders were puzzled as to why BP had switched to selling
after a buying spree last week in which it bought five Forties
cargoes, or around a quarter of the monthly programme.
JULY LOADING PROGRAMMES
* Flotta: Two 650,000-barrel cargoes are expected to load in
July, one new cargo and one delayed from June, traders said on
Tuesday. The final programme has not yet been released, traders
said.
* Foinaven: Two 600,000 barrel cargoes of this grade are
expected in the July programme.
SWAPS
* Swaps were in a narrow contango at the front of the curve
after several weeks of backwardation, in an indication of
comfortable supply-demand fundamentals. They were as follows:
18-22/6 Aug -25
25-29/6 Aug -21
2-6/7 Sep -5
9-13/7 Sep -10
16-20/7 Sep -15
23-27/7 Sep -20
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jason Neely)