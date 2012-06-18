LONDON, June 18 North Sea Forties crude oil was steady on Monday at a discount to dated Brent and the swaps curve continued to suggest ample prompt supplies.

Differentials for high-quality crude have come under pressure due to slack demand in other markets, such as Nigeria, weighing on sentiment.

Arbitrage from the North Sea to Asia is lending support. Last week, Statoil was reported to have booked a very large crude carrier (VLCC) of North Sea oil from Norway to Asia. Chevron was also heard to be seeking a fixture.

FORTIES BFO-FOT

* In the Platts window, Shell bid a July 3-9 Forties at dated minus 30 cents, Shell said, without finding a seller.

* Statoil sold a cargo to Morgan Stanley loading July 3-5 at dated minus 40 cents, a trader said.

* Those compared with a Forties deal at dated minus 35 cents on Friday.

SWAPS

* Swaps were in contango - impling ample prompt supply - at the front and were as follows:

25-29/6 Aug -40 (Sep -46)

2-6/7 Sep -40

9-13/7 Sep -40

16-20/7 Sep -42

23-27/7 Sep -44

30-03/8 Sep -44

DATABASE

