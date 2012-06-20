* Forties trades at dated -60 cents, down 20

* Market well supplied, says trader

* Swaps mostly in contango

LONDON, June 20 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials weakened for a third day on Wednesday, sinking to the lowest in two months, indicating strong supplies.

"The market is really quite well supplied and refiners feel comfortable that they can cover requirements," a North Sea trader said.

South Korea in recent months has been buying increasing amounts of Forties, which has helped support Forties and the wider Brent structure. There has been no visible sign of traders working the arbitrage this week.

A shutdown for about six weeks starting Aug. 1 of the loading bay at Hound Point terminal, which handles Very Large Crude Carriers, could slow Asian demand for Forties in August, analysts have said.

FORTIES BFO-FOT

* In the Platts window, Vitol offered its July 4-6 Forties down to dated minus 60 cents, at which point Shell bought the cargo. That was the lowest differential since April 23, according to Reuters data.

* The deal was down from an offer of the same cargo on Tuesday at dated minus 40 cents.

SWAPS

* Swaps were in contango from the second week and were as follows:

25-29/6 Sep -86

2-6/7 Sep -87

9-13/7 Sep -81

16-20/7 Sep -74

23-27/7 Sep -69

30-03/8 Sep -64

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)