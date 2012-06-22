LONDON, June 22 Differentials on North Sea
Forties crude were little changed on Friday, supported by a
tanker fixture to Asia from Hound Point, but dealing remained
thin and swaps were still in contango.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* In the Platts window, Vitol offered a July 9-11 loading
Forties at parity to dated Brent benchmark, unchanged from
Thursday. There was no bid.
* On Wednesday, Vitol sold its July 4-6 Forties at dated
minus 60 cents, the lowest differential since April 23,
according to Reuters data.
OTHER GRADES
* Dealings of other crude have been also thin. Traders said
Some Ekofisk and Asgard cargoes for mid to late-July loading
were sold earlier this week.
* Premiums paid for Ekofisk were around dated plus 50/60
cents a barrel, traders said. The level is about 10 cents lower
than last week.
SWAPS
* Swaps rose across the curve but the prompt spread was
unchanged in contango:
25-29/6 Sep -114 (-130)
2-6/7 Sep -98 (-114)
9-13/7 Sep -89 (-99)
16-20/7 Sep -80 (-84)
23-27/7 Sep -73 (-77)
30-03/8 Sep -67 (-70)
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)