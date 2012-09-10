* Forties offered at dated plus 5 cents * Market for light/sweet grades tightening * Shell Sept cargo deferred by four days LONDON, Sept 10 North Sea crude differentials weakened on Monday with traders saying the trend might be short-lived as the market for light, sweet crude grades appeared to be getting tighter. "It should be turning (higher) as we have quite a bit of permanently shut-in refineries restarting and refining margins are very positive," one trader with a major trading house said. He cited the restart of the Ingolstadt refinery in Germany, Ras Lanuf in Libya and Trainer on the U.S. eastern coast as tightening supplies of light, sweet crude such as West African and Libyan, which compete with North Sea grades. Azeri Light loading programmes for October also came out at their lowest levels since November 2011 "All in all, we are looking at 500,000-600,000 bpd of light, sweet crude coming back, thus shaving off the start of refinery maintenance season," the trader said. Some traders said refineries were looking to postpone their maintenances to take advantage of very high refining margins. Once the market realises that light, sweet supplies are tight, October-November Brent spreads to jump to as high as plus $1 from the current premium of just 50 cents, one trader said. FORTIES Shell was heard to having deferred its Forties end-September loading cargo by four days to Oct 1-3 and has offered the cargo in the Platts window, traders said. It offered the stem at dated Brent plus 5 cents, some 20 cents lower than on Friday but still much higher than a trade in the middle of last week at dated minus 75 cents. BP offered an Oct 3-5 Forties cargo at dated Brent plus 30 cents and have not lowered its offer during the Platts window session, traders said. SWAPS 17-21/9 Nov +22 24-28/9 Nov +25 1-5/10 Nov +13 8-12/10 Nov +2 15-19/10 Nov -9 22-26/10 Nov -20 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by William Hardy)