* Forties steady, only one seller in window * One September, two October cargoes delayed * Swaps curve in contango at front LONDON, Sept 12 North Sea Forties crude differentials held steady on Wednesday as only one seller was offering publicly and buyers remained on the sidelines for a third session. Three cargoes of Forties - F0910, F1002 and F1004 - have been delayed this month and next due to lower-than-expected production, trading sources said. Brent futures have moved into a steeper backwardation this week, which could reflect tighter supply, although the delays have not had a noticeable impact on the physical market. Seasonal maintenance is getting underway at European refineries, traders have said, weighing on demand and prices. FORTIES * Differentials were unchanged and no deals were concluded in the Platts window. * The sole offer came from BP, which offered its Oct. 3-5 Forties at dated plus 16 cents. That was 5 cents higher than it offered on Tuesday. No buying interest appeared in the window. SWAPS * The swaps curve remained in contango at the front end, reflecting no concern about tight supplies. 17-21/9 Nov +30 24-28/9 Nov +38 1-5/10 Dec +75 8-12/10 Dec +62 15-19/10 Dec +50 22-26/10 Dec +38 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)