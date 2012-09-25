* Forties slips to dated minus 30 cents * More October Forties cargo delays expected * Swaps curve in contango at front LONDON, Sept 25 North Sea Forties crude differentials eased for a second day this week on Tuesday, pressured by ample supply to meet the available demand. Demand in Europe is seasonally weak, traders have said, although Forties production glitches, arbitrage to South Korea and healthy refinery margins have been supportive factors. Plentiful supply of Russian Urals crude in October could also be weighing on Forties. FORTIES * Shell sold to Trafigura an Oct. 10-12 Forties at dated minus 30 cents, down 5 cents from a deal on Monday. * Sellers were asking higher prices for later-loading cargoes. Shell also offered Oct. 16-18 Forties at dated plus 20 cents. LOADING DELAYS * Four October Forties cargoes have had their loading dates moved back due to lower than expected output. * Details of no new deferrals emerged on Tuesday but cargo owners continued to expect more delays. SWAPS * Swaps remained in a contango at the front end before switching into backwardation: 1-5/10 Dec +60 8-12/10 Dec +75 15-19/10 Dec +65 22-26/10 Dec +51 29-02/11 Dec +37 5-9/11 Dec +23 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Catherine Evans)