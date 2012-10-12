* Forties rises as high as dated Brent plus $1.00 * BP buys two more cargoes on Friday * Swaps in backwardation LONDON, Oct 12 North Sea Forties crude differentials rose on Friday, supported by continued demand from BP which purchased two more cargoes, bringing its total for the week to six. Signs of tight crude supply from the North Sea in November and expectations of stronger refinery demand in Europe have also supported the market. Rival traders expect some of the oil bought by BP to be shipped to South Korea by Very Large Crude Carrier. Shipments of Forties to South Korea, encouraged by a free trade agreement during 2012, tend to support prices in the North Sea market, as well as Brent swaps and timespreads. FORTIES BFO-FOT * BP bought Oct. 29-31 Forties from Vitol at dated plus 65 cents and an Oct. 28-30 cargo from Shell at dated plus $1.00. The higher of the two trades was Forties' highest premium to dated Brent since March, according to Reuters data. * That compared with a deal at dated plus 70 cents on Thursday. SWAPS * The swaps curve was in backwardation, supported by the arbitrage trade: 15-19/10 Dec +110 22-26/10 Dec +100 29-02/11 Jan +140 5-9/11 Jan +122 12-16/11 Jan +97 19-23/11 Jan +77 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)