* Brent spread widens before expiry * Forties weakens to dated plus 55 cents * Swaps in steeper backwardation LONDON, Oct 15 North Sea Forties differentials weakened on Monday after a surge last week, while the front-month Brent spread rose ahead of the November futures contract's expiry on Tuesday. Further slippage in the restart date of the Buzzard oilfield supported the Brent spread. Buzzard is the biggest of the fields which feed into Forties and the delay could lengthen delays in Forties shipments. The November/December Brent spread was trading at $1.19 a barrel LCOc1-LCOc2 as of 1600 GMT, up from as low as 95 cents on Friday. November Brent futures expire on Tuesday. FORTIES BFO-FOT * BP sold an Oct. 26-Nov. 3 cargo at dated plus 55 cents. It paid higher premiums than that for five of the six cargoes it bought last week. * The previous deals were on Friday when BP bought Oct. 29-31 Forties at dated plus 65 cents and an Oct. 28-30 cargo at dated plus $1.00, giving a value of dated plus 83 cents. BUZZARD FIELD * The Buzzard oilfield is expected to restart after a maintenance shutdown on Oct. 19 or 20, a trade source said on Monday, three to four days later than previously thought. Canada's Nexen, the field's operator, could not immediately be reached for comment. SWAPS * The swaps curve was a steeper backwardation than on Friday, reflecting perception of tight supplies. 22-26/10 Jan +196 29-02/11 Jan +155 5-9/11 Jan +132 12-16/11 Jan +107 19-23/11 Jan +85 26-30/11 Jan +65 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Jason Neely)