* Forties offered lower at dated plus 5 cents * Higher quality grades holding up better * Swaps values remain under pressure LONDON, Oct 18 North Sea Forties differentials weakened again on Thursday as bidders stayed away from the market, but traders said higher quality grades such as Oseberg and Ekofisk were holding up a little better. "Forties has a lot of uncertainty, so it is possible that with decent margins refiners are locking in the other grades as opposed to buying Forties," one trader said. Other traders also cited the poor reliability of Forties during the Buzzard oilfield maintenance period with most of the October loadings having been deferred, some into November. "If you plan for a cargo that turns up a week late, it is not ideal," one said. A slippage in gasoline and diesel refining margins this week may also be playing a part, especially for those refineries considering buying prompt Forties cargoes for incremental throughput rather than base load feedstock. "It's possible people might have changed their mind," a trader suggested. FORTIES BFO-FOT * No Forties cargoes traded as there were no bidders. BP offered its Oct 31.-Nov. 2 Forties cargo again, finishing at dated plus 5 cents. * This is down from its Wednesday offer of a Nov. 5-7 cargo at dated plus 33 cents. It also offered the Oct. 31-Nov. 2 Forties cargo on Wednesday at December BFOE plus 45 cents. SWAPS * The backwardation at the front of the swaps curve narrowed further as values remained under pressure. 22-26/10 Jan +78 29-02/11 Jan +74 5-9/11 Jan +70 12-16/11 Jan +62 19-23/11 Jan +50 26-30/11 Jan +37 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Anthony Barker)