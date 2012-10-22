* Forties trades at dated minus 20 cents; weaker * Buzzard field restart pushed back 2-3 more days * November cargo heard delayed into December LONDON, Oct 22 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials slipped on Monday after being discussed at lower levels last week as uncertainty over loading dates dented demand. Traders have said the poor reliability of Forties loading dates during the Buzzard oilfield maintenance period might have prompted buyers to look at other crudes. All October-loading Forties cargoes have been delayed and a November cargo has been pushed back into December, a trade source said on Monday. Cargo F1106 is now scheduled to load on Dec. 1-2 rather than on Nov. 16-18. The restart of Buzzard has been delayed further and is now expected on Oct. 25 or 26, a trade source said, as many as three days later than previously thought. FORTIES BFO-FOT * BP sold a Nov. 9-11 Forties at dated minus 20 cents to Trafigura. * That was down from the last known deal done on Monday at dated plus 55 cents and down slightly from Trafigura's bid at dated minus 15 cents on Friday. SWAPS * The front of the curve moved into contango as values remained under pressure: 29-02/11 Jan +67 5-9/11 Jan +70 12-16/11 Jan +69 19-23/11 Jan +54 26-30/11 Jan +38 3-7/12 Jan +23 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)