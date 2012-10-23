* Forties unchanged at dated minus 20 cents * Shell force majeure for WAF grades may underpin * BP withdraws offer at dated plus 5 cents LONDON, Oct 23 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials were unchanged on Tuesday in a quiet market with only one offer at dated plus 5 cents, which was subsequently withdrawn. Forties has weakened over the last week as buyers have shunned the market due to uncertainty around loading dates because of repeated delays in the restart of the Buzzard oilfield. "Refiners stay away since they can't rely on the dates any more," a trader said, noting that other grades such as Oseberg and Ekofisk remain strong. Looking further out, some traders thought that Royal Dutch Shell's declaration of force majeure for its Nigerian exports of Bonny and Forcados crude grades could help to put a floor under Forties differentials. "With the force majeure, BP will no doubt sell more Forties," one trader said. But another said it wasn't making much difference at the moment, whilst a third pointed out that the West African market as a whole wasn't strong because of plentiful supplies. On the demand side, refining margins in the Mediterranean have deteriorated down to levels that will limit crude buying sentiment, another trader added. "All that can weigh on Forties," he said. FORTIES * No Forties cargoes traded as there were no bids and only one offer, which was subsequently withdrawn. * BP offered its Nov. 7-9 Forties cargo at dated plus 5 cents, but then withdrew it. It sold a Nov. 9-11 Forties cargo at dated minus 20 cents on Monday. SWAPS * The front of the curve remained in a slight contango at the front end, reflecting the prompt weakness: 29-02/11 Jan +72 5-9/11 Jan +76 12-16/11 Jan +76 19-23/11 Jan +62 26-30/11 Jan +47 3-7/12 Jan +32 DATABASE