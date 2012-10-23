* Forties unchanged at dated minus 20 cents
* Shell force majeure for WAF grades may underpin
* BP withdraws offer at dated plus 5 cents
LONDON, Oct 23 North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials were unchanged on Tuesday in a quiet market with
only one offer at dated plus 5 cents, which was subsequently
withdrawn.
Forties has weakened over the last week as buyers have
shunned the market due to uncertainty around loading dates
because of repeated delays in the restart of the Buzzard
oilfield.
"Refiners stay away since they can't rely on the dates any
more," a trader said, noting that other grades such as Oseberg
and Ekofisk remain strong.
Looking further out, some traders thought that Royal Dutch
Shell's declaration of force majeure for its Nigerian
exports of Bonny and Forcados crude grades could help to put a
floor under Forties differentials.
"With the force majeure, BP will no doubt sell more
Forties," one trader said.
But another said it wasn't making much difference at the
moment, whilst a third pointed out that the West African market
as a whole wasn't strong because of plentiful supplies.
On the demand side, refining margins in the Mediterranean
have deteriorated down to levels that will limit crude buying
sentiment, another trader added. "All that can weigh on
Forties," he said.
FORTIES
* BP offered its Nov. 7-9 Forties cargo at dated plus 5
cents, but then withdrew it. It sold a Nov. 9-11 Forties cargo
at dated minus 20 cents on Monday.
SWAPS
* The front of the curve remained in a slight contango at
the front end, reflecting the prompt weakness:
29-02/11 Jan +72
5-9/11 Jan +76
12-16/11 Jan +76
19-23/11 Jan +62
26-30/11 Jan +47
3-7/12 Jan +32
