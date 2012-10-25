* No Forties bids or offers in Platts window * Buzzard oilfield yet to restart, says source * Nexen says output to ramp up in next 7-10 days LONDON, Oct 25 The restart of Britain's largest oilfield, Buzzard, after a maintenance shutdown has slipped further, trade sources said on Thursday, supporting the backwardation in the Brent market. Buzzard is expected to restart in the next couple of days, one of the sources said. This differed from a statement made by its operator Nexen , in which the company said it was in the process of restarting the platform. A series of delays in the restart has delayed Forties cargoes and led to an increase in the premium in the price of Brent for immediate delivery. The premium widened to $1 on Thursday. FORTIES * No Forties cargoes traded and there was no bid and no offer in the Platts window on Thursday. * The last known deal was on Monday at dated minus 20 cents. * Traders said details of more Forties cargo delays would probably emerge in the next few days. SWAPS * The swaps curve moved into a flat structure at the front of the curve, from contango on Wednesday, and stayed backwardated further out: 29-02/11 Jan +106 5-9/11 Jan +106 12-16/11 Jan +96 19-23/11 Jan +81 26-30/11 Jan +66 3-7/12 Jan +49 DATABASE