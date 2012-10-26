* Forties higher, bid up to dated Brent flat * European refineries returning after maintenance * Buzzard oilfield due to restart in next few days LONDON, Oct 26 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials strengthened on Friday as European refiners increased interest in light, sweet grades after a period of heavy maintenance. Several refiners in northwest Europe and the Mediterranean have been out of the market over the last two months due to scheduled turnarounds that have reduced throughoutput across the region to little more than 80 percent of capacity, down 5-8 percent from normal for the time of the year. But those shutdowns are now coming to an end and their return to the market has coincided with news that the Buzzard offshore oilfield, Britain's biggest, is returning to production after more than seven weeks of maintenance. The restart of Buzzard has slipped repeatedly, bringing a series of delays and cancellations to cargoes, which have supported prompt Brent over later barrels . Buzzard operator Nexen has said the field will return to full operations over the next two weeks. "Ironically, the strength in the market today is related to Buzzard ramping up," said a crude trader at a U.S. oil company. "The uncertainty around loadings had killed off physical interest in Forties, but now that it is returning, buyers feel safe to enter the market again." FORTIES * In the afternoon trading window, Morgan Stanley, Phibro and Trafigura all appeared as buyers but found no offers. * Morgan Stanley bid up to dated Brent flat for a Forties cargo loading Nov. 10-15. This compared with the last reported Forties deal at dated minus 20 cents on Monday. * Also in the window, Phibro bid for a Nov. 15-20 Forties at dated Brent minus 30 cents, and Trafigura bid for a Nov. 10-15 Forties cargo at dated minus 50 cents but then withdrew. SWAPS * The swaps curve was little changed, staying largely in contango: 29-02/11 Jan +104 5-9/11 Jan +109 12-16/11 Jan +94 19-23/11 Jan +78 26-30/11 Jan +61 3-7/12 Jan +44 DATABASE