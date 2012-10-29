* Forties rises to dated plus 25 cents
* Buzzard oilfield restart delayed again
* Swaps in backwardation at front of curve
LONDON, Oct 29 North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials rose for a second session on Monday due to
increased demand, while further slippage in the restart of the
Buzzard oilfield supported the market structure.
In what could lead to more Forties cargo delays, the restart
of Buzzard has been delayed by a few more days, trade sources
said on Monday, leading to a rise in the price of prompt Brent
over later barrels .
All October-loading Forties cargoes have been deferred due
to delays in the return from maintenance of Buzzard. At least
two November-loading shipments have had their loading dates
pushed back.
FORTIES
* Morgan Stanley bought from BP a Nov. 13-15 Forties at
dated plus 25 cents, up from a bid on Friday at dated flat and
from the last known deal at dated minus 20 cents a week ago.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve moved into backwardation at the front,
from contango on Friday:
29-02/11 Jan +155
5-9/11 Jan +155
12-16/11 Jan +126
19-23/11 Jan +106
26-30/11 Jan +85
3-7/12 Jan +62
DATABASE