* Forties steady at dated plus 25 cents * No new delay on Tuesday in Buzzard restart * Swaps in backwardation at front of curve LONDON, Oct 30 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials were stable at a premium to dated Brent on Tuesday after rising in the previous session due to increased demand. This week's further slippage in the restart date of the Buzzard oilfield continued to support the market structure. December Brent was trading at a $1.18 premium to the January futures contract LCOc1-LCOc2. There was no change in Buzzard's restart schedule on Tuesday, trade sources said. The feld is expected to resume output later this week, most likely on Thursday. All October-loading Forties cargoes have been deferred due to delays in the return from maintenance of Buzzard. At least two November-loading shipments have had their loading dates pushed back. FORTIES BFO-FOT * There was no bid and no offer in the window on Tuesday. The last known deal was on Monday when Morgan Stanley bought from BP a Nov. 13-15 Forties at dated plus 25 cents. SWAPS * The swaps curve was in a backwardation throughout, having been in a flat structure at the front on Monday: 5-9/11 Jan +160 12-16/11 Jan +125 19-23/11 Jan +100 26-30/11 Jan +77 3-7/12 Jan +54 10-14/12 Jan +31 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler)