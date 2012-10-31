* Forties rises to dated plus 55 cents * Buzzard restart imminent * Swaps in backwardation LONDON, Oct 31 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials rose on Wednesday as buyers emerged from the sidelines, while swaps remained in a backwardation reflecting tight supply. This week's further slippage in the restart date of the Buzzard oilfield continued to support the market structure. December Brent was trading at a $1.16 premium to the January contract LCOc1-LCOc2. Buzzard is still expected to resume output later this week, most likely on Thursday, a trade source said. FORTIES BFO-FOT * BP sold to Shell a Nov. 12-14 Forties at dated plus 55 cents. That was up from the last known deal, done on Monday at dated plus 25 cents. * Shell also bid for a Nov. 24-27 Forties at dated plus 45 cents and Mercuria bid the Nov. 21-27 period at dated plus 50 cents. SWAPS * The swaps curve was in a backwardation throughout: 5-9/11 Jan +167 12-16/11 Jan +125 19-23/11 Jan +110 26-30/11 Jan +88 3-7/12 Jan +66 10-14/12 Jan +44 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)