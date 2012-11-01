* Forties steady at dated plus 55 cents * Buzzard restart imminent, Brent spread weakens * Swaps in backwardation LONDON, Nov 1 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials were steady on Thursday supported by strong demand, although hopes of an imminent restart of the Buzzard oilfield led to some weakening in the market structure. Buzzard is expected to begin its restart later on Thursday, a trade source said. But given there has been a series of delays in the restart, traders continued to see a risk of further problems. There was talk that a participant was putting together a Forties shipment to South Korea, but no details were confirmed. Such shipments have been encouraged during 2012 by a free trade agreement and tend to support the North Sea market. FORTIES BFO-FOT * There were three bids and two offers on Thursday. Both offers from Vitol and BP were withdrawn, and the highest bid was from Mercuria which bid a Nov. 24-27 Forties at dated plus 50 cents, in line with a deal on Wednesday. * The two other bids were from Gunvor at dated plus 45 cents and Statoil at dated plus 25 cents. SWAPS * The swaps curve stayed in backwardation although a narrower one than on Wednesday: 5-9/11 Jan +120 12-16/11 Jan +94 19-23/11 Jan +78 26-30/11 Jan +60 3-7/12 Jan +42 10-14/12 Jan +25 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)