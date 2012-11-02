* Forties offered at dated plus 55 cents
* Buzzard restart expected Saturday
* Swaps remain in backwardation, values slip
LONDON, Nov 2 North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials slipped slightly on Friday in a quiet session as
traders awaited the restart of the Buzzard oilfield, which is
now thought likely to occur on Saturday.
It was originally thought the Nexen-operated field would
start pumping again on Thursday, but the restart has been
delayed several times already. Buzzard has been shut for
maintenance since Sept. 4.
Two more November Forties cargoes were deferred, both of
them Nexen's own. F1108, which was originally due to load on
Nov. 19-21, has been delayed until Nov. 29-Dec. 1, and F1112 has
been put back from Nov. 25-27 to Dec. 3-5.
Analysts at JBC Energy said in a note that power outages and
issues with helicopters servicing platforms may have been behind
the delays in restarting Buzzard in recent days.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* There were no Forties deals on Friday after Statoil
withdrew its bid for Nov. 23-28 Forties at dated plus 25 cents.
* Vitol offered a Nov. 24-26 cargo at dated plus 55 cents,
whilst BP offered a Nov. 11-18 ship-to-ship transfer at dated
plus 55 cents. Wednesday's Nov. 12-14 cargo traded at dated plus
55 cents.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve stayed in backwardation although CFD
values came off across the curve as traders anticipated the
return of Buzzard:
5-9/11 Jan +95
12-16/11 Jan +70
19-23/11 Jan +60
26-30/11 Jan +48
3-7/12 Jan +32
10-14/12 Jan +16
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Jane Baird)