* Forties bid higher, no deals
* Buzzard field building up to normal output
* Swaps in backwardation
LONDON, Nov 7 North Sea Forties crude
differentials held strong on Wednesday as Shell, the buyer of
five cargoes already this week, was joined by two other bidders
and sellers stuck to the sidelines.
Forties has drawn support from an increase in refiner demand
in Europe. Also, traders expect some oil to be shipped to South
Korea, an arbitrage that tends to support the wider Brent
market.
The outlook for supply continued to suggest rising Forties
output. The UK's Buzzard field, the largest field contributing
oil to Forties, restarted over the weekend after two months of
maintenance work.
Output at Buzzard had climbed to just over 180,000 barrels
per day, within sight of the normal rate of 200,000 bpd, a
source familiar with the field said on Wednesday.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* There were four bids in the Platts window:
- Shell bid Nov. 18-20 Forties at dated plus 45 cents
- Statoil bid Nov. 23-28 at dated plus 70 cents
- Morgan Stanley bid Nov. 18-20 at dated plus 35 cents and
Nov. 28-Dec 3 at dated plus 30 cents.
* The average of those bids - dated plus 45 cents - was up 5
cents from the average traded price on Monday.
* A trader said on Tuesday the market expected at least some
of the oil bought by Shell to be shipped to South Korea.
Shipment of Forties to South Korea has been encouraged this
year by a free trade agreement, and it tends to support prices
in the North Sea market as well as Brent swaps and timespreads.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve moved into its familiar backwardation
throughout:
12-16/11 Jan +64
19-23/11 Jan +61
26-30/11 Jan +54
3-7/12 Jan +39
10-14/12 Jan +23
17-21/12 Jan +7
DATABASE
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy and Jane
Baird)