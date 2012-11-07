* Forties bid higher, no deals * Buzzard field building up to normal output * Swaps in backwardation LONDON, Nov 7 North Sea Forties crude differentials held strong on Wednesday as Shell, the buyer of five cargoes already this week, was joined by two other bidders and sellers stuck to the sidelines. Forties has drawn support from an increase in refiner demand in Europe. Also, traders expect some oil to be shipped to South Korea, an arbitrage that tends to support the wider Brent market. The outlook for supply continued to suggest rising Forties output. The UK's Buzzard field, the largest field contributing oil to Forties, restarted over the weekend after two months of maintenance work. Output at Buzzard had climbed to just over 180,000 barrels per day, within sight of the normal rate of 200,000 bpd, a source familiar with the field said on Wednesday. FORTIES BFO-FOT * There were four bids in the Platts window: - Shell bid Nov. 18-20 Forties at dated plus 45 cents - Statoil bid Nov. 23-28 at dated plus 70 cents - Morgan Stanley bid Nov. 18-20 at dated plus 35 cents and Nov. 28-Dec 3 at dated plus 30 cents. * The average of those bids - dated plus 45 cents - was up 5 cents from the average traded price on Monday. * A trader said on Tuesday the market expected at least some of the oil bought by Shell to be shipped to South Korea. Shipment of Forties to South Korea has been encouraged this year by a free trade agreement, and it tends to support prices in the North Sea market as well as Brent swaps and timespreads. SWAPS * The swaps curve moved into its familiar backwardation throughout: 12-16/11 Jan +64 19-23/11 Jan +61 26-30/11 Jan +54 3-7/12 Jan +39 10-14/12 Jan +23 17-21/12 Jan +7 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy and Jane Baird)