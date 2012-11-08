* Forties rises to dated plus 65 cents * Shell still bidding after buying 5 cargoes * Swaps in backwardation LONDON, Nov 8 North Sea Forties crude differentials climbed on Thursday, against a backdrop of higher refinery demand in Europe after maintenance turnarounds. As well as European demand, traders expect some oil to be shipped to South Korea, an arbitrage that tends to support Forties differentials and the wider Brent market. Forties output is expected to rise in December after the restart of the Buzzard oilfield, although analysts say uncertainty on the supply front remains supportive of prices in the near term. FORTIES BFO-FOT * Vitol sold to Statoil a Nov. 29-Dec. 1 Forties at dated plus 65 cents. That was in line with a similar Statoil bid on Wednesday, and was up from the average of Wednesday's bids at dated plus 45 cents. * Shell, the buyer of five cargoes in the window already this week, continued to bid and was looking to pay dated plus 50 cents on Thursday. * The market expects some of the oil bought by Shell to be shipped to South Korea, a trader said earlier this week. Shipment of Forties to South Korea has been encouraged this year by a free trade agreement, and it tends to support prices in the North Sea market as well as Brent swaps and timespreads. SWAPS * The swaps curve remained in its familiar backwardation, showing a premium on prompt supplies: 12-16/11 Jan +55 19-23/11 Jan +50 26-30/11 Jan +47 3-7/12 Jan +34 10-14/12 Jan +19 17-21/12 Jan +4 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)