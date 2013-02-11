* Forties bid up to dated plus 40 cents * Market gives cautious welcome to Shell move * BP agrees to trade on amended terms LONDON, Feb 11 North Sea Forties crude differentials edged higher on Monday, although no cargoes traded as sellers remained on the sidelines. Traders were still digesting Royal Dutch Shell's move late on Friday to amend the terms and conditions of SUKO 90, which governs how forward BFOE cargoes are traded. Shell said its implementation of a "quality premium" for deals in Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk crudes was aimed at bolstering liquidity. Most traders Reuters spoke to gave a cautious welcome to the move. "The proposal seems to be reasonable," one said. "It should mean more of all the BOE grades are delivered," another said. BP also said it had agreed to trade on the amended terms. However, one or two expressed reservations, worried that it might be more difficult for refiners to hedge under the new terms, and some analysts were sceptical. "It is not immediately clear to us why the quality premium for Ekofisk varies strongly from the other two grades, particularly given that the differentials for Ekofisk and Oseberg have behaved similarly over recent years," analysts at JBC Energy said. FORTIES * There were no deals in the window, with only two bidders and no offers. * Total bid for cargoes loading Mar. 1-10, ending at dated plus 20 cents. Mercuria was targeting Mar. 4-6 loading dates, ending at dated plus 40 cents. * These bids fell either side of Friday's deal, which was agreed at dated plus 25 cents for Mar. 1-3 dates. * A Forties cargo loading March 8-10 was said to have been chained by BP, then kept by Shell. SWAPS * The backwardation at the front end of the curve narrowed a touch: 18-22/2 May +157 25-01/3 May +149 4-8/3 May +130 11-15/3 May +105 18-22/3 May +80 25-28/3 May +61 DATABASE