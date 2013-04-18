* Forties bid up to dated minus 30 cents
* Better margins may help refiners avoid run cuts
* Competition from West African crude falls
LONDON, April 18 North Sea Forties crude price
differentials firmed slightly on Thursday, although traders were
still divided as to whether the market has turned a corner due
to ample supply and anaemic refinery demand.
Several loading advancements were expected due to continued
strong production from the key Buzzard oilfield, and an
additional cargo was still on offer for May. The feeling grew
that forced advancements were on the cards.
Offsetting this, fewer competing cargoes of West African
crude could help underpin North Sea differentials after Royal
Dutch Shell declared force majeure on its Nigerian
Bonny Light crude oil exports.
"Bonny will give some support but I think there are still a
lot of questions about possible injections into the programme as
well as demand," one trader said.
Refining margins in northwest Europe improved this week
after Brent crude futures fell below $100 a barrel to a
nine-month low. The overall margin for refiners cracking Brent
is now at $7.09 a barrel, up from $5.46 a barrel in March,
according to Reuters' data.
Gasoline margins are also back above $12 a barrel and even
fuel oil margins are at around minus $7.20 a barrel, a high not
seen since July 2012.
Before the sell-off, market participants expected refiners
to cut runs due to product stock builds as consumer demand
remains weak. Some later believed refiners had been thrown a
lifeline.
"I doubt there will be any cuts," a trader said.
FORTIES
* Activity picked up a little in the North Sea market with
Total and Trafigura bidding, although no cargoes traded.
* Total bid for cargoes loading around May 11-15 at dated
Brent minus 30 cents. This was up from Tuesday's Forties deal,
which was done at around dated Brent minus 58 cents.
* Total also sought cargoes loading May 1-5 at June cash
BFOE minus $1.10 whilst Trafigura was targeting May 10-13
cargoes at dated Brent minus 55 cents.
* BP offered a Forties cargo loading May 3-5 at June cash
BFOE minus $1.
SWAPS
