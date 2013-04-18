* Forties bid up to dated minus 30 cents * Better margins may help refiners avoid run cuts * Competition from West African crude falls LONDON, April 18 North Sea Forties crude price differentials firmed slightly on Thursday, although traders were still divided as to whether the market has turned a corner due to ample supply and anaemic refinery demand. Several loading advancements were expected due to continued strong production from the key Buzzard oilfield, and an additional cargo was still on offer for May. The feeling grew that forced advancements were on the cards. Offsetting this, fewer competing cargoes of West African crude could help underpin North Sea differentials after Royal Dutch Shell declared force majeure on its Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil exports. "Bonny will give some support but I think there are still a lot of questions about possible injections into the programme as well as demand," one trader said. Refining margins in northwest Europe improved this week after Brent crude futures fell below $100 a barrel to a nine-month low. The overall margin for refiners cracking Brent is now at $7.09 a barrel, up from $5.46 a barrel in March, according to Reuters' data. Gasoline margins are also back above $12 a barrel and even fuel oil margins are at around minus $7.20 a barrel, a high not seen since July 2012. Before the sell-off, market participants expected refiners to cut runs due to product stock builds as consumer demand remains weak. Some later believed refiners had been thrown a lifeline. "I doubt there will be any cuts," a trader said. FORTIES * Activity picked up a little in the North Sea market with Total and Trafigura bidding, although no cargoes traded. * Total bid for cargoes loading around May 11-15 at dated Brent minus 30 cents. This was up from Tuesday's Forties deal, which was done at around dated Brent minus 58 cents. * Total also sought cargoes loading May 1-5 at June cash BFOE minus $1.10 whilst Trafigura was targeting May 10-13 cargoes at dated Brent minus 55 cents. * BP offered a Forties cargo loading May 3-5 at June cash BFOE minus $1. SWAPS * The swaps curve was not available as of 1615 GMT. Please check page for later updates. DATABASE