* Forties trades at 10 cents below dated Brent * Oseberg offers tumble on strong supplies GENEVA, April 19 North Sea Forties crude price differentials crept towards positive territory on Friday as refinery restarts eclipsed strong production from the Buzzard oilfield. Improving refining margins have been the main factor behind a 20 cent rise in Forties differentials from this time last week, traders said. Differentials have traded at a discount to dated Brent since early March. Total will restart its 230,000 bpd Doges refinery in the next few days after planned maintenance, a plant union source said on Friday. Refining margins in northwest Europe have risen by around 40 cents from an average of $5.46 a barrel in March, according to Reuters data. "The market's definitely picking up as refiners add to demand and Forties may keep going," said a North Sea trader. Traders added that another supportive factor was falling supplies of west African crude oil in the region after Shell declared force majeure on its Nigerian Bonny Light crude exports. But other North Sea grades including Oseberg were weaker on Friday as one trader said that sellers "struggled" to place remaining cargoes for May. This grade is due to load 155,000 barrels per day in May, up from a planned 120,000 bpd in April. SPOT TRADE * Vitol sold a Forties cargo for loading May 11-13 to Shell at dated Brent minus 10 cents a barrel. This was up from the last Forties deal on Tuesday at dated minus 58 cents. * Total was also a buyer in the publicly traded window on Friday and bid for a Forties cargo up to dated Brent minus 20 cents. There was no matching offer. * Oseberg: Statoil offered an Oseberg cargo for loading 16-31 May at dated plus $1.30 a barrel on Friday. This was down 30 cents from the last level assessed by Reuters. SWAPS The swaps curve was as follows: 22-26/4 Jul -31 29-03/5 Jul -32 7-10/5 Jul -27 13-17/5 Jul -22 20-24/5 Jul -19 28-31/5 Jul -19