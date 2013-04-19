* Forties trades at 10 cents below dated Brent
* Oseberg offers tumble on strong supplies
GENEVA, April 19 North Sea Forties crude price
differentials crept towards positive territory on Friday as
refinery restarts eclipsed strong production from the Buzzard
oilfield.
Improving refining margins have been the main factor behind
a 20 cent rise in Forties differentials from this time last
week, traders said. Differentials have traded at a discount to
dated Brent since early March.
Total will restart its 230,000 bpd Doges refinery in the
next few days after planned maintenance, a plant union source
said on Friday.
Refining margins in northwest Europe have risen by around 40
cents from an average of $5.46 a barrel in March, according to
Reuters data.
"The market's definitely picking up as refiners add to
demand and Forties may keep going," said a North Sea trader.
Traders added that another supportive factor was falling
supplies of west African crude oil in the region after Shell
declared force majeure on its Nigerian Bonny Light crude
exports.
But other North Sea grades including Oseberg were weaker on
Friday as one trader said that sellers "struggled" to place
remaining cargoes for May.
This grade is due to load 155,000 barrels per day in May, up
from a planned 120,000 bpd in April.
SPOT TRADE
* Vitol sold a Forties cargo for loading May 11-13 to Shell
at dated Brent minus 10 cents a barrel. This was up from the
last Forties deal on Tuesday at dated minus 58 cents.
* Total was also a buyer in the publicly traded window on
Friday and bid for a Forties cargo up to dated Brent minus 20
cents. There was no matching offer.
* Oseberg: Statoil offered an Oseberg cargo for loading
16-31 May at dated plus $1.30 a barrel on Friday. This was down
30 cents from the last level assessed by Reuters.
SWAPS
The swaps curve was as follows:
22-26/4 Jul -31
29-03/5 Jul -32
7-10/5 Jul -27
13-17/5 Jul -22
20-24/5 Jul -19
28-31/5 Jul -19
DATABASE