* Forties unchanged in quiet market * Grangemouth refinery workers vote to strike * Korean shipments should help tighten market LONDON, Sept 27 North Sea Forties crude differentials were unchanged on Friday in a market where the only offers were withdrawn and traders attempted to assess the impact of a potential refinery strike. Workers at Petroineos's 210,000 barrels-per-day Grangemouth refinery have voted in favour of strike action, raising fears of disruption to North Sea oil supplies. A walk-out would likely impact throughput at the Kinneil terminal, which processes the oil that comes ashore via the Forties Pipeline System (FPS). A spokeswoman for operator BP confirmed that Kinneil relies on steam from the Grangemouth refinery for its processing trains, but said she could not comment on the impact of a potential strike. But a two-day strike at Grangemouth in 2008 had a significant impact on Forties output. "It shut down the pipeline entirely," a trader said. Other traders said that there were already flow restrictions in place on the FPS due to issues with two of the three processing trains at Kinneil. This restriction is expected to last until the first week of October, traders said, although this could not be confirmed with BP. As a result, the Buzzard oilfield, the biggest contributor to the Forties stream, has had to pump at around 170,000 bpd all month. Its maximum operating capacity is about 200,000 bpd. Any further interruptions to the flow could boost Forties differentials, which have come under pressure as the price of Russian Urals, a competing crude, has dropped sharply. With export volumes from the Baltic region expected to rise in October Urals has weakened to a five-month low. Traders are also waiting to see if all the VLCC shipments that have been provisionally booked to take North Sea crude to Asia in October and November will go ahead. "Mid-October is peak European refinery maintenance so the flows to Korea have helped to tidy a seasonally looser market," a trader said. FORTIES * There were no trades in the Platts price assessment window. The only offers were withdrawn, a trader said. * With no activity seen, the Forties assessment remains at dated minus 25 cents. SWAPS * Click on for the latest contracts-for-differences. DATABASE