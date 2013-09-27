* Forties unchanged in quiet market
* Grangemouth refinery workers vote to strike
* Korean shipments should help tighten market
LONDON, Sept 27 North Sea Forties crude
differentials were unchanged on Friday in a market where the
only offers were withdrawn and traders attempted to assess the
impact of a potential refinery strike.
Workers at Petroineos's 210,000 barrels-per-day Grangemouth
refinery have voted in favour of strike action, raising fears of
disruption to North Sea oil supplies.
A walk-out would likely impact throughput at the Kinneil
terminal, which processes the oil that comes ashore via the
Forties Pipeline System (FPS).
A spokeswoman for operator BP confirmed that Kinneil
relies on steam from the Grangemouth refinery for its processing
trains, but said she could not comment on the impact of a
potential strike.
But a two-day strike at Grangemouth in 2008 had a
significant impact on Forties output. "It shut down the pipeline
entirely," a trader said.
Other traders said that there were already flow restrictions
in place on the FPS due to issues with two of the three
processing trains at Kinneil. This restriction is expected to
last until the first week of October, traders said, although
this could not be confirmed with BP.
As a result, the Buzzard oilfield, the biggest contributor
to the Forties stream, has had to pump at around 170,000 bpd all
month. Its maximum operating capacity is about 200,000 bpd.
Any further interruptions to the flow could boost Forties
differentials, which have come under pressure as the price of
Russian Urals, a competing crude, has dropped sharply. With
export volumes from the Baltic region expected to rise in
October Urals has weakened to a five-month low.
Traders are also waiting to see if all the VLCC shipments
that have been provisionally booked to take North Sea crude to
Asia in October and November will go ahead.
"Mid-October is peak European refinery maintenance so the
flows to Korea have helped to tidy a seasonally looser market,"
a trader said.
FORTIES
* There were no trades in the Platts price assessment
window. The only offers were withdrawn, a trader said.
* With no activity seen, the Forties assessment remains at
dated minus 25 cents.
SWAPS
* Click on for the latest contracts-for-differences.
DATABASE