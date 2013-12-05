* Forties trades at dated Brent plus 50 cents * Eight December Ekofisk loadings delayed * New VLCC slotted in for Jan. South Korea trip LONDON, Dec 5 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials dipped on Thursday as buying interest eased slightly, although Ekofisk output has taken a hit from a winter storm, tightening December supply. The UK Met Office issued a severe weather warning for very rough seas and hurricane force winds on Thursday. Traders said that eight December Ekofisk cargoes had had their loading dates pushed back due to the storm disrupting operations at the field. The delays affect everything in the December schedule from Dec. 18 onwards, with the cargoes moving back between three and four days. The final cargo, which was due to load on Dec. 30, will now load on Jan. 2, according to the revised loading schedule. Maersk has also reduced oil output from its Tyra field in the Danish part of the North Sea and Statoil said that non-essential personnel had been taken off Troll B. A spokeswoman for Nexen, the operator of Britain's Buzzard oilfield, which is the biggest contributor to the Forties stream, said there had been no impact on production. Another January VLCC shipment to take Forties from Hound Point to South Korea has been spotted in shipping fixtures. The Mesdar has been slotted in for a January 2 departure by Trafigura. This appears to replace the VLCC Daba, which was previously selected by Trafigura for the same date. FORTIES * Mercuria bought two Forties cargoes in the afternoon price assessment window, traders said. * Vitol sold it a Forties cargo loading on Dec. 26-28 at dated Brent plus 50 cents and Hetco sold it a Dec. 23-25 Forties cargo at dated Brent plus 45 cents. * These are both down from Thursday's trade at dated Brent plus 65 cents for Dec. 25-27 Forties. * Mercuria also bid for Dec. 24-31 Forties at dated Brent plus 55 cents and Chevron bid for Dec. 25-31 Forties at dated Brent plus 45 cents. EKOFISK * ENI offered a Dec. 26-28 Ekofisk cargo at dated Brent plus $1.45. This is most likely its Dec. 23-25 Ekofisk cargo, which has been delayed. Its last offer for that cargo on Wednesday came at dated Brent plus $1.50. * The quality premium for December-loading Ekofisk cargoes is 68 cents. SWAPS * Click on for the latest contracts-for-difference. DATABASE