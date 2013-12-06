LONDON, Dec 6 The supply of North Sea crude that underpins the Brent benchmark will rise in January including delayed cargoes, trade sources said on Friday, potentially weighing on prices. There were signs on Friday of differentials coming under pressure from easing buying interest for remaining December cargoes, despite a storm affecting Ekofisk output and, according to traders, production problems reducing Brent supply. Brent is based on four crude streams - Brent itself, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk (BFOE). Even so, demand in Asia for North Sea crude is continuing to support the market. Another January VLCC shipment to take Forties from Hound Point to South Korea appeared in Thursday's shipping fixtures. EKOFISK, FORTIES * ENI sold to Total its Dec. 26-28 Ekofisk cargo at dated Brent plus $1.30, which was 15 cents below an offer on Thursday. * On Forties, BP sold to Trafigura a Forties loading on Dec. 17-19 at dated Brent plus 15 cents, down from trades at dated Brent plus 45 cents and plus 50 cents on Thursday. JANUARY PROGRAMMES * Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk (BFOE) are expected to pump 987,000 barrels per day in January including delayed cargoes, up from 948,000 bpd in December. * The table below shows the originally scheduled volumes in bpd loading in December and January, plus the schedules including known revisions. Dec Dec Jan Jan original revised original revised Brent 135,000 116,000 97,000 116,000 Forties 387,000 387,000 406,000 406,000 Oseberg 155,000 155,000 135,000 135,000 Ekofisk 310,000 290,000 310,000 329,000 TOTAL 987,000 948,000 948,000 987,000 SWAPS * Click on for the latest contracts-for-difference. DATABASE