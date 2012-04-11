* Forties dips, but Chevron continues to buy
* Eyes on Elgin gas leak
* Swaps weaken again
LONDON, April 11 North Sea Forties crude
differentials softened on Wednesday but remained well bid as
Chevron came back to the window looking for more barrels to send
East.
"It lends support," a North Sea trader said of Chevron's
buying. "But overall the Elgin expectations are likely more
important as the Chevron barrels were kind of anticipated by the
market."
Chevron is sending a very large crude carrier (VLCC) to
South Korea, according to traders, as the arbitrage remains
sometimes profitable after last year's free trade deal. This was
not confirmed with the company.
Sentiment however was tinged by anticipation of a
prompter-than-expected return of flows from the Elgin field.
Total's U.K. managing director Philippe Guys said in a
newspaper interview the Elgin gas platform leak could be stopped
by the end of April through a 'dynamic kill' if everything goes
as planned.
"If that succeeds, this thing is over end April and Elgin up
and running early May," a trader said.
The Elgin-Franklin site normally feeds about 60,000 barrels
of oil per day into the Forties crude stream.
FORTIES
* Chevron bought a Forties cargo loading April 27-29 from
Trafigura at dated plus 40 cents, traders that monitor the
Platts window said, slightly below Tuesday's trade.
* During the previous session, Chevron bought a cargo from
Shell loading April 24-26 at dated plus 50 cents.
MAY LOADING PROGRAMMES
* Traders awaited the release of the last May loading
programmes.
* The four benchmark North Sea crude oil streams that make
up BFOE are set to pump 875,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May,
down from an unrevised 1.01 million bpd in April, Reuters
calculations based on initial loading programmes showed.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) weakened again, as
follows:
16-20/4 Jun -10
23-27/4 Jun -7
30-04/5 Jul +28
8-11/5 Jul +24
14-18/5 Jul +20
21-25/5 Jul +13
(Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Jason Neely)