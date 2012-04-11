* Forties dips, but Chevron continues to buy

* Eyes on Elgin gas leak

* Swaps weaken again

LONDON, April 11 North Sea Forties crude differentials softened on Wednesday but remained well bid as Chevron came back to the window looking for more barrels to send East.

"It lends support," a North Sea trader said of Chevron's buying. "But overall the Elgin expectations are likely more important as the Chevron barrels were kind of anticipated by the market."

Chevron is sending a very large crude carrier (VLCC) to South Korea, according to traders, as the arbitrage remains sometimes profitable after last year's free trade deal. This was not confirmed with the company.

Sentiment however was tinged by anticipation of a prompter-than-expected return of flows from the Elgin field.

Total's U.K. managing director Philippe Guys said in a newspaper interview the Elgin gas platform leak could be stopped by the end of April through a 'dynamic kill' if everything goes as planned.

"If that succeeds, this thing is over end April and Elgin up and running early May," a trader said.

The Elgin-Franklin site normally feeds about 60,000 barrels of oil per day into the Forties crude stream.

FORTIES

* Chevron bought a Forties cargo loading April 27-29 from Trafigura at dated plus 40 cents, traders that monitor the Platts window said, slightly below Tuesday's trade.

* During the previous session, Chevron bought a cargo from Shell loading April 24-26 at dated plus 50 cents.

MAY LOADING PROGRAMMES

* Traders awaited the release of the last May loading programmes.

* The four benchmark North Sea crude oil streams that make up BFOE are set to pump 875,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May, down from an unrevised 1.01 million bpd in April, Reuters calculations based on initial loading programmes showed.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) weakened again, as follows:

16-20/4 Jun -10

23-27/4 Jun -7

30-04/5 Jul +28

8-11/5 Jul +24

14-18/5 Jul +20

21-25/5 Jul +13

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here