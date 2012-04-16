* Forties differentials continued to drop
LONDON, April 16 North Sea Forties crude
differentials weakened again on Monday, with sellers dragging
the market lower due to still-strong supply and weak demand.
Three offers appeared in the window, but nothing traded,
taking prices lowers as traders continue to complain about
abundant supply and the absence of buyers.
"More weakness, it's the same thing," one North Sea trader
said. "But we still have outstanding May West African cargoes to
get placed and the June programme gets announced this week, so
there is crude all over the place".
Traders said that Chevron could be replacing its initial
Very Large Crude Carrier Mesdar booked to carry Forties crude to
South Korea for the Achilleas vessel after some technical
problems. This was not confirmed.
FORTIES
* There were no trades. Total offered a Forties cargo
loading May 2-4 at dated minus 30 cents, Statoil offered a May
4-6 cargo at dated minus 45 cents and Shell offered a 9-11 cargo
flat, traders that monitor the window said.
* Last Friday, Shell sold a cargo loading May 3-5 to Morgan
Stanely at dated minus 30 cents.
OTHER GRADES
* BP was seen offering a May 11-13 loading Ekofisk cargo at
dated plus 90, another trader said.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) stood as follows:
23-27/4 Jun -65
30-04/5 Jul -18
8-11/5 Jul -8
14-18/5 Jul -8
21-25/5 Jul -8
28-01/6 Jul -10
(Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by William Hardy)