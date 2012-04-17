* Forties differentials fall to dated minus 70 cts

* Three sellers, one buyer in window

* Swaps weaker

LONDON, April 17 North Sea Forties crude differentials slipped for a second day this week on Tuesday, as refinery maintenance curbs demand, leaving ample supplies.

As well as the weaker Forties market, the spread between the first and second-month Brent futures contracts has narrowed to just 10 cents, indicating easing concern about availability.

"Refinery maintenance is reducing demand," a trader said. "The supply is stable or even lower, but still struggling to clear."

Demand from Asia has helped provide support. Traders on Monday said Chevron had fixed a May-loading Very Large Crude Carrier for shipment to South Korea. It was not clear if that was a replacement of an earlier fixture.

FORTIES

* Statoil sold to Morgan Stanley a May 4-6 cargo at dated minus 70 cents, a trader who monitors the Platts window said. That was down from offers at dated minus 30 cents and minus 45 cents on Monday.

* Total and Trafigura were also offering cargoes in the Platts window, but neither was thought to have traded.

* Last Friday, Shell sold a cargo loading May 3-5 to Morgan Stanly at dated minus 30 cents.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) stood mostly in contango and were as follows:

23-27/4 Jul -80

30-04/5 Jul -56

8-11/5 Jul -36

14-18/5 Jul -28

21-25/5 Jul -28

28-01/6 Jul -31

DATABASE

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)