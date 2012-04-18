* Forties offered as low as dated minus 80 cts

* Three Forties sellers in window, no deals

* Ekofisk offered lower in the window

LONDON, April 18 North Sea Forties crude differentials weakened for a third day this week on Wednesday and other benchmark-setting crudes came under pressure, reflecting ample supplies.

Refinery maintenance has reduced demand, meaning supply is plentiful despite a reduced Forties loading programme in May, traders have said.

FORTIES

* Total offered a May 2-4 Forties at dated minus 80 cents. That was down 10 cents from a deal on Tuesday.

* Trafigura and Shell were also offering cargoes, but neither was thought to have traded.

OTHER GRADES

* In a relatively rare appearance in the Platts window, a cargo of Ekofisk - also part of the North Sea benchmark - was offered.

Shell offered the cargo loading on May 5-7 at dated plus 40, the company said, some 45 cents below indications of value on Tuesday.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) were as follows:

23-27/4 Jun -115

30-04/5 Jul -86

8-11/5 Jul -61

14-18/5 Jul -46

21-25/5 Jul -40

28-01/6 Jul -36

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here