* Forties offered as low as dated minus 80 cts
* Three Forties sellers in window, no deals
* Ekofisk offered lower in the window
LONDON, April 18 North Sea Forties crude
differentials weakened for a third day this week on Wednesday
and other benchmark-setting crudes came under pressure,
reflecting ample supplies.
Refinery maintenance has reduced demand, meaning supply is
plentiful despite a reduced Forties loading programme in May,
traders have said.
FORTIES
* Total offered a May 2-4 Forties at dated minus 80 cents.
That was down 10 cents from a deal on Tuesday.
* Trafigura and Shell were also offering cargoes, but
neither was thought to have traded.
OTHER GRADES
* In a relatively rare appearance in the Platts window, a
cargo of Ekofisk - also part of the North Sea benchmark - was
offered.
Shell offered the cargo loading on May 5-7 at dated plus 40,
the company said, some 45 cents below indications of value on
Tuesday.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) were as follows:
23-27/4 Jun -115
30-04/5 Jul -86
8-11/5 Jul -61
14-18/5 Jul -46
21-25/5 Jul -40
28-01/6 Jul -36
DATABASE
