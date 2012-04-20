* Forties rises by around 15 cents

* Trafigura buys from Statoil in window

GENEVA, April 20 North Sea Forties crude oil rebounded from a near two-year low on Friday and traders said the price slide had probably halted as refineries resumed processing after planned maintenance.

"I think it's bottomed out as maintenance winds up," said a North Sea trader.

Germany's 310,000 bpd Miro refinery completed a major outage earlier this month, helping to tighten regional supplies.

Prices have come under pressure in recent sessions as ample supplies of West African and Urals grades has outweighed reduced flows from the Elgin field following a gas leak.

Traders said the leak had deterred some from buying in recent sessions because of concerns about a change in the sulphur specification of Forties.

FORTIES

* Forties rose about 15 cents verus the previous session. Statoil sold a cargo to Trafigura for 8-10 loading at dated -70 cents.

* Shell offered a Forties cargo for loading 11-13 May at dated minus 45 cents but no corresponding bid emerged.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) were little changed and as follows:

CFD

23-27/4 Jul -85

30-04/5 Jul -45

8-11/5 Jul -23

14-18/5 Jul -14

21-25/5 Jul -12

28-01/6 Jul -15

