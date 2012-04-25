* Forties rises to dated minus 35 cents

* More Forties cargoes delayed in May

* Buzzard field restarting

LONDON, April 25 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials rose slightly on Wednesday, although the restart of the Buzzard oilfield could weigh on the market.

Four cargoes of Forties in May have been delayed after production problems at Nexen's Buzzard field, traders said. Nexen said on Wednesday the field was restarting after repairs.

"The most recent delays added support to Brent time spreads at a time when other similar crude grades weakened," said JP Morgan analysts including Lawrence Eagles in a report.

"So if Buzzard returns in a consistent fashion, Brent spreads could similarly come under pressure."

FORTIES

* Total sold to Phibro a May 9-11 Forties at dated 35 minus cents, traders said. That was up from an offer on Tuesday at dated minus 45 cents.

* Phibro also bid for May 10-15 Forties at dated minus 45 cents and May 15-21 at dated minus 20 cents.

DELAYS

* Trading sources said the delayed Forties cargoes in May are those with parcel numbers F0502, F0504, F0507 and F0516.

* A trader said there could be more impact on the loading programme even though Buzzard has restarted, since a four-day shutdown at Buzzard would reduce supplies by as much as 800,000 barrels - more than one standard-sized Forties cargo of 600,000 barrels.

SWAPS

* The contracts for differences (CFDs) curve, part of which was in contango on Tuesday, flattened out on Wednesday and was as follows:

30-04/5 Jul -4

8-11/5 Jul -4

14-18/5 Jul -3

21-25/5 Jul -3

28-01/6 Jul -8

6-8/6 Jul -13

DATABASE

