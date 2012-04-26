* No Forties traded in window
* Phibro lines up shipment to S. Korea
* Five May cargoes delayed
LONDON, April 26 A shipment of North Sea Forties
crude looked on Thursday to be heading to Asia in May,
potentially supporting the market.
Trading firm Phibro arranged to ship May-loading Forties to
South Korea, trading and shipping sources said on Thursday,
adding to a growing flow out of the region.
Five cargoes of Forties in May have been delayed after
production problems at Nexen's Buzzard field, traders said, one
more shipment than was known on Wednesday.
FORTIES
* No deals were done in the window, trading sources said.
Shell said it offered a May 7-9 cargo at June BFOE minus 45
cents, at which point it withdrew the offer.
Shell's offer translated into about dated minus 25 cents.
* The last known deal was on Thursday when Total sold to
Phibro a May 9-11 Forties at dated 35 minus cents.
Phibro was also bidding for other cargoes.
BUZZARD FIELD
* Two trading sources said the Buzzard field was ramping up
supplies on Thursday after being restarted on Wednesday
following repairs.
SWAPS
* The contracts for differences (CFDs) returned to
backwardation on Thursday, and stood as follows:
30-04/5 Jul +33
8-11/5 Jul +18
14-18/5 Jul +12
21-25/5 Jul +5
28-01/6 Jul -2
6-8/6 Jul -10
