* Forties valued at dated minus 60 cents, steady

* Three Forties sellers, no bidders, in window

* Ample supply in other regions weighs on market

LONDON, June 25 North Sea Forties crude differentials remained at a two-month low on Monday, pressured by ample supplies.

"There's a normal amount of North Sea supply for the time of year but strong supply in West Africa and the Mediterranean, so the North Sea has eased off," said a North Sea trader.

Arbitrage shipments of Forties and other North Sea crude to Asia are providing support. The last known shipping fixture involving Forties was on Thursday last week.

Traders were keeping an eye on a strike in Norway that has led to reduced output.

FORTIES BFO-FOT

* There were three sellers offering in the Platts window, and no buyers. They were:

Vitol offered July 9-11 Forties at dated minus 50 cents, Total offered July 7-9 at dated minus 30 cents and Shell offered July 10-12 at dated minus 50 cents.

* Last Wednesday, Vitol sold its July 4-6 Forties at dated minus 60 cents, the lowest differential since April 23, according to Reuters data. That is the last known trade.

NORWAY STRIKE

* The strike was affecting two Statoil-operated fields, Heidrun and Oseberg, which produce about 150,000 barrels of oil per day and about 4 percent of Norway's total gas output.

* Traders said the strike was not affecting the market because of ample supplies.

SWAPS

* Swaps were in a contango, suggesting ample supplies, and were as follows:

2-6/7 Sep -138

9-13/7 Sep -118

16-20/7 Sep -102

23-27/7 Sep -86

30-03/8 Sep -76

6-10/8 Sep -67

DATABASE

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)