LONDON, June 26 North Sea Forties crude remained in discounts to the benchmark grade on Tuesday as slack demand overshadowed strike disruptions to Norway's Oseberg crude stream.

There has so far not been any delays on Norwegian cargo loadings directly because of the strike.

"We have quite a lot of supply in the North Sea so we have not seen any big, immediate impact on the market," a trader with a refinery in Northern Europe said.

"Theoretically, it will start supporting prices and gradually tighten the market if it gets stretched for longer."

The arbitrage to South Korea for July has provided limited support to differentials.

So far for July loading, two very large carriers, Elizabeth I.A. and Fida have been booked to sail from the North Sea to South Korea, tanker fixtures showed.

FORTIES BFO-FOT

* There were two offers but no buying interest.

* Vitol offered July 9-11 Forties at dated Brent minus 50 cents a barrel. Total offered July 7-9 at dated minus 30 cents and withdrew the offer later. These levels were unchanged from Monday.

* The last Forties deal was done on Wednesday last week, when Vitol sold its July 4-6 cargo at dated minus 60 cents, the lowest differential since April 23, according to Reuters data.

NORWAY STRIKE

* Statoil is to shut down four oil platforms in the North Sea due to an ongoing oil strike affecting oil and gas transportation, the company said on Tuesday.

* The strike was affecting two Statoil-operated fields, Heidrun and Oseberg, which produce about 150,000 barrels of oil per day and about 4 percent of Norway's total gas output.

OTHER CRUDE

* Maersk Oil still holds a cross-month cargo of Scottish Dumbarton for July-August but it has not yet offered the cargo actively.

* Statoil holds Statfjord, Gullfaks, Oseberg and Ekofisk for July. Indications were around dated Brent plus $1.50 a barrel for Statfjord, dated minus $2.60 for Gullfaks and dated plus 75 cents for Oseberg.

* There have been some revisions for Ekofisk loading, traders said, with some cargoes for the second half of July now expected to be loaded slightly earlier than the original loading dates.

SWAPS

* Swaps were in a contango but the prompt spread narrowed, responding to the Norwegian strike:

2-6/7 Sep -118 (-138)

9-13/7 Sep -102 (-118)

16-20/7 Sep -90 (-102)

23-27/7 Sep -80 (-86)

30-03/8 Sep -71 (-76)

6-10/8 Sep -65 (-67)

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)