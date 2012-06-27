LONDON, June 27 Brent crude futures' structure
flattened on Wednesday as the strike in Norway, the world's
eighth largest oil producer, shut in more output.
But there have not been cargo loading delays of Oseberg
crude, which has been affected by the strike. Traders said some
cargoes were getting loaded from storage tanks.
"No delay so far but it must come quite soon," a traders
said.
"They always have some storage to eat from but eventually it
(strike) must have an impact."
The oil workers' strike over wage has cut production by
about 240,000 barrels of oil per day, or 15 percent of capacity,
the Norwegian oil industry association (OLF) said.
The shut in volume was an increase from 150,000 bpd on
Tuesday and larger than previously estimated.
The government so far said it would not intervene the
strike.
Disruption concerns and slack demand have kept physical
trading activity at bay.
Swaps remained in contango, reflecting slow demand from
refineries.
BRENT FUTURES <O#LCO:>
* The spread between the prompt Brent futures contract for
August and the September contract narrowed to a contango of 4
cents a barrel by 1545 GMT, compared with a contango of 38 cents
at the end of Thursday last week. LCO-1=R
* The spread between September and October flipped into
solid backwardation due to the general support from the strike
in Norway and the extened maintenance shutdown at the Buzzard
oilfield in September for five year inspection. LCO-2=R
* "The strike has certainly curtailed the bearishness and
probably forced some short covering in an oversold market," a
broker said. "The September-October has been the strongest
spread for a while. Lots of maintenance in September."
* "But in a normal market, spreads must have been a lot
stronger," he said, adding physical demand for crude oil has
been weak.
* Spreads from October into December were flipping between
backwardation and contango.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* There has not been trading activity on Forties crude.
* On Tuesday, Vitol offered July 9-11 Forties at dated Brent
minus 50 cents a barrel. Total offered July 7-9 at dated minus
30 cents and withdrew the offer later.
* The last Forties deal was done on Wednesday last week,
when Vitol sold its July 4-6 cargo at dated minus 60 cents, the
lowest differential since April 23, according to Reuters data.
OTHER GRADES
* Statoil holds Statfjord, Gullfaks, Oseberg and Ekofisk for
July.
* Traders said indications were little changed from Tuesday
around dated Brent plus $1.50 a barrel for Statfjord, dated
minus $2.60 for Gullfaks and dated plus 75 cents for Oseberg.
SWAPS
* Swaps rose across the curve but remained in contango:
2-6/7 Sep -91 (-118)
9-13/7 Sep -73 (-102)
16-20/7 Sep -65 (-90)
23-27/7 Sep -60 (-80)
30-03/8 Sep -55 (-71)
6-10/8 Sep -50 (-65)
