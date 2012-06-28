LONDON, June 28 Dealings of physical cargoes on
the North Sea crude market remained thin on Thursday due to
ongoing strike in Norway while some traders said Statoil was
still offering Oseberg, which has been directly hit by the
action.
Traders said Statoil was showing an Oseberg cargo for late
July loading. The latest price indication was not clear and the
company could not be reached. Earlier this week, the offer was
dated Brent plus 75 cents a barrel.
The oil workers' strike over wages, which started on Sunday,
has cut NOrway's production by about 240,000 barrels of oil per
day, or 15 percent of capacity.
There has not been delays on Oseberg loading despite the
shut in.
The front end of Brent futures' forward curve and swaps
remained in contango.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* There was no trading on Forties crude.
* The last Forties deal was done on Wednesday last week,
when Vitol sold its July 4-6 cargo at dated minus 60 cents, the
lowest differential since April 23, according to Reuters data.
* "The market is dead because no one knows how long the
strike will goes on," a trader said.
BRENT FUTURES <O#LCO:>
* The spread between the prompt Brent futures contract for
August and the September contract was a contango of 10 cents a
barrel by 1738 GMT. LCO-1=R
* The spread between September and October remained in
backwardation. Spreads from October into December were flipping
between backwardation and contango.
OTHER GRADES
* Norwegian Statfjord, Gullfaks, Oseberg and Ekofisk for
July are still available for sale.
SWAPS
* Swaps were little changed from Wednesday and they were in
contango:
2-6/7 Sep -90 (-91)
9-13/7 Sep -73 (-73)
16-20/7 Sep -63 (-65)
23-27/7 Sep -55 (-60)
30-03/8 Sep -45 (-55)
6-10/8 Sep -39 (-50)
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)