LONDON, June 28 Dealings of physical cargoes on the North Sea crude market remained thin on Thursday due to ongoing strike in Norway while some traders said Statoil was still offering Oseberg, which has been directly hit by the action.

Traders said Statoil was showing an Oseberg cargo for late July loading. The latest price indication was not clear and the company could not be reached. Earlier this week, the offer was dated Brent plus 75 cents a barrel.

The oil workers' strike over wages, which started on Sunday, has cut NOrway's production by about 240,000 barrels of oil per day, or 15 percent of capacity.

There has not been delays on Oseberg loading despite the shut in.

The front end of Brent futures' forward curve and swaps remained in contango.

FORTIES BFO-FOT

* There was no trading on Forties crude.

* The last Forties deal was done on Wednesday last week, when Vitol sold its July 4-6 cargo at dated minus 60 cents, the lowest differential since April 23, according to Reuters data.

* "The market is dead because no one knows how long the strike will goes on," a trader said.

BRENT FUTURES <O#LCO:>

* The spread between the prompt Brent futures contract for August and the September contract was a contango of 10 cents a barrel by 1738 GMT. LCO-1=R

* The spread between September and October remained in backwardation. Spreads from October into December were flipping between backwardation and contango.

OTHER GRADES

* Norwegian Statfjord, Gullfaks, Oseberg and Ekofisk for July are still available for sale.

SWAPS

* Swaps were little changed from Wednesday and they were in contango:

2-6/7 Sep -90 (-91)

9-13/7 Sep -73 (-73)

16-20/7 Sep -63 (-65)

23-27/7 Sep -55 (-60)

30-03/8 Sep -45 (-55)

6-10/8 Sep -39 (-50)

DATABASE

