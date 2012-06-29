LONDON, June 29 Dealings of physical North Sea crude remained muted on Friday as an oil workers' strike in Norway continued to shut in part of its oil output, boosting Brent futures prices and the front end of the curve.

The current strike in Norway's oil and gas industry has cut oil production by an estimated 219,000 barrels per day, trade union Industri Energi said on Friday.

Union leader Leif Sande said an estimate of 290,000 barrels per day that the union gave on Thursday had been too high.

The strike, which started on Sunday, has directly hit the Oseberg crude stream although its cargo loadings have not been delayed.

Swaps moved into steeper contango due to slow demand from refineries.

FORTIES BFO-FOT

* There was no trading of Forties crude. There were no selling or buying interest in the window.

* The last Forties deal was done on Wednesday last week, when Vitol sold its July 4-6 cargo at dated minus 60 cents, the lowest differential since April 23, according to Reuters data.

OTHER GRADES

* On Thursday, traders said Statoil was offering Oseberg for end-July loading. It was not clear if the company was offering any Oseberg or other crude cargoes. The company's crude oil desk could not be reached.

* Oseberg crude is transported by pipelines to the Sture export terminal near Bergen in Norway.

* Statoil's website says that the Sture facility comprises two jetties and five artificial rock caverns for crude with a total capacity of one million cubic metres, or 6.3 million barrels.

* The cargo size of Oseberg is 600,000 barrels. The July programme lists eight cargoes.

* Danish producer Maersk Oil will start offering its cargoes next week.

BRENT FUTURES <O#LCO:>

* The spread between the prompt Brent futures contract for August and the September contract briefly flipped into backwardation. By 1601 GMT, it was at backwardation of 4 cents per barrel, compared with a contango of 9 cents at the close of Thursday. LCO-1=R

* The spread between September and October remained in backwardation, reflecting an expected fall in North Sea output due to oilfield maintenance at UK Buzzard and others.

* Buzzard feeds into the Forties crude stream.

SWAPS

* Swaps rose at the back end of the curve, moving into steeper contango to reflect slack demand from European refineries:

2-6/7 Sep -90 (-90)

9-13/7 Sep -64 (-73)

16-20/7 Sep -55 (-63)

23-27/7 Sep -49 (-55)

30-03/8 Sep -43 (-45)

6-10/8 Sep -42 (-39)

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here