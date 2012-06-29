LONDON, June 29 Dealings of physical North Sea
crude remained muted on Friday as an oil workers' strike in
Norway continued to shut in part of its oil output, boosting
Brent futures prices and the front end of the curve.
The current strike in Norway's oil and gas industry has cut
oil production by an estimated 219,000 barrels per day, trade
union Industri Energi said on Friday.
Union leader Leif Sande said an estimate of 290,000 barrels
per day that the union gave on Thursday had been too
high.
The strike, which started on Sunday, has directly hit the
Oseberg crude stream although its cargo loadings have not been
delayed.
Swaps moved into steeper contango due to slow demand from
refineries.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* There was no trading of Forties crude. There were no
selling or buying interest in the window.
* The last Forties deal was done on Wednesday last week,
when Vitol sold its July 4-6 cargo at dated minus 60 cents, the
lowest differential since April 23, according to Reuters data.
OTHER GRADES
* On Thursday, traders said Statoil was offering Oseberg for
end-July loading. It was not clear if the company was offering
any Oseberg or other crude cargoes. The company's crude oil desk
could not be reached.
* Oseberg crude is transported by pipelines to the Sture
export terminal near Bergen in Norway.
* Statoil's website says that the Sture facility comprises
two jetties and five artificial rock caverns for crude with a
total capacity of one million cubic metres, or 6.3 million
barrels.
* The cargo size of Oseberg is 600,000 barrels. The July
programme lists eight cargoes.
* Danish producer Maersk Oil will start offering its cargoes
next week.
BRENT FUTURES <O#LCO:>
* The spread between the prompt Brent futures contract for
August and the September contract briefly flipped into
backwardation. By 1601 GMT, it was at backwardation of 4 cents
per barrel, compared with a contango of 9 cents at the close of
Thursday. LCO-1=R
* The spread between September and October remained in
backwardation, reflecting an expected fall in North Sea output
due to oilfield maintenance at UK Buzzard and others.
* Buzzard feeds into the Forties crude stream.
SWAPS
* Swaps rose at the back end of the curve, moving into
steeper contango to reflect slack demand from European
refineries:
2-6/7 Sep -90 (-90)
9-13/7 Sep -64 (-73)
16-20/7 Sep -55 (-63)
23-27/7 Sep -49 (-55)
30-03/8 Sep -43 (-45)
6-10/8 Sep -42 (-39)
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone in London, additional reporting by
Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; Editing by Alison Birrane)