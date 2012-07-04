* Forties trades at dated plus 25 cents, up

* Owners of Oseberg cargoes asked to defer shipments

* August loading programmes due to emerge

LONDON, July 4 North Sea Forties crude rose on Wednesday, supported by strong refinery margins and the rising value of Russia's Urals crude, which can compete with the North Sea grade.

The strike in Norway's oil sector is likely to further impact crude exports as owners of Oseberg cargoes in July have been asked to defer their shipments, two trading sources said.

"People have just been asked if they can load later. They haven't issued new dates on the programme yet," one of the trade sources said.

August loading programmes for the major North Sea crudes are expected to start emerging on Thursday.

FORTIES BFO-FOT

* Mercuria bought from Total a July 15-20 at dated plus 25 cents, a trader said. That was up from a deal on Tuesday at dated Brent plus 10 cents.

* There were at least two other bidders, Morgan Stanley and Total, for other loading dates.

NORWAY STRIKE

* Employers and unions were due to resume talks on Wednesday in an attempt to resolve the dispute, now in its 11th day.

* Owners of Oseberg cargoes in July have been asked to defer their shipments, two trading sources said on Wednesday.

* An Oseberg shipment in early July has already been delayed, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

SWAPS

* Swaps were in a backwardation reflecting perceptions of a tighter market, as follows:

9-13/7 Sep +16

16-20/7 Sep +2

23-27/7 Sep -14

30-03/8 Sep -20

6-10/8 Sep -25

13-17/8 Sep -29

DATABASE

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by David Hulmes)