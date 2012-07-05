* Forties bid up to dated plus 50 cents, up

* Norway oil industry calls lockout to end strike

* August loading programmes start emerging

LONDON, July 5 North Sea Forties crude rose for a fourth day this week on Thursday, supported by strong refinery margins and the offshore workers' strike in Norway which is threatening to shut down output entirely.

The rising value of Russia's Urals crude, which can compete with the North Sea grade, has also supported Forties, traders say. Gunvor, a big seller of Urals, made a rare bid for Forties in the window on Thursday.

August North Sea loading programmes have started to emerge. Traders expect the Brent, Forties and Ekofisk programmes to be released on Friday, although traders did not expect the Oseberg programme to appear until production of that grade resumed.

"The BFOE grades are due tomorrow. Obviously Oseberg won't be coming out," a trader said.

FORTIES BFO-FOT

* Two deals were done on a September BFOE basis at Sept plus 55 cents and Sept plus 60 cents, traders who see the Platts window said. That was equal to roughly dated plus 35 cents, up 10 cents from a deal on Wednesday.

* Other bidders included Morgan Stanley bidding up to dated plus 50 cents for July 22-28 and Gunvor bidding July 25-27 at dated plus 25 cents.

NORWAY STRIKE

* Norway's oil industry moved to lock out all offshore workers on the Norwegian continental shelf on Thursday, aiming to get the government involved and put an end to a near two-week strike that has hit crude exports and helped push up prices.

While a lockout would mean a complete shutdown of oil and gas production in Norway, traders expected the government to intervene, end the strike and prevent a full closure.

"It seems like Statoil is trying to get the government to settle it," said one.

* The strike initially shut production at the Oseberg and Heidrun fields. Oseberg cargoes in July have been delayed, trading sources said.

AUGUST PROGRAMMES

* With the lockout pending, Statoil nonetheless on Thursday issued an August export programme for Troll crude that scheduled a business-as-usual rate of 271,000 barrels per day (bpd).

SWAPS

* Swaps were in a backwardation reflecting perceptions of a tighter market, as follows:

9-13/7 Sep +70

16-20/7 Sep +44

23-27/7 Sep +25

30-03/8 Sep +17

6-10/8 Sep +9

13-17/8 Sep +1

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)