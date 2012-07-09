* Forties bid to dated plus 55 cents, up

* Norway hours away from oil shutdown

* Strong Urals market lends support

LONDON, July 9 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials rose on Monday to the highest in almost four months as a planned lockout by companies threatened to shut completely Norway's crude oil production.

The rising value of Russia's Urals crude, which can compete with North Sea grades, has also supported Forties, traders say.

FORTIES BFO-FOT

* There were two Forties bids and one offer in the Platts window. Gunvor, a big seller of Urals, bid a July 22-28 Forties to dated plus 55 cents, up 10 cents from a trade on Friday. That was the highest differential since mid-March, according to Reuters data.

* Hetco offered a July 28-30 Forties at September BFOE plus 90 cents and Total bid the July 27-Aug. 2 period at dated plus 40 cents.

NORWAY STRIKE

* The first total shutdown of Norway's oil industry in more than 25 years may be hours away if the government does not intervene in a tussle between striking offshore workers and employers.

* The strike initially shut production at the Oseberg and Heidrun fields. Oseberg cargoes in July have been delayed and an August loading programme has yet to appear, sources said.

AUGUST NORTH SEA PROGRAMMES (BFOE)

* With loading volumes for three of the four streams announced, BFOE will load at least 677,000 barrels per day in August. Including Oseberg, all four streams were due to load 890,000 bpd in July.

SWAPS

* Swaps were in a steeper backwardation for the first two weeks, reflecting perception of tighter supply, as follows:

16-20/7 Sep +50

23-27/7 Sep +26

30-03/8 Oct +48

6-10/8 Oct +36

13-17/8 Oct +28

20-24/8 Oct +20

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)