LONDON, July 11 Some Norwegian crude for loading in August traded for the first time since the end of an oil workers' strike in the country, while differentials on Forties dipped due to a lack of Asian demand, traders said on Wednesday.

The fall in differentials came despite the record low BFOE loadings for August.

"South Koreans are not buying Forties for August. That's what traders say because they cannot load VLCCs due to jetty maintenance work," a trader said.

"They can still do ship-to-ship but it is not efficient."

Due to the maintenance work at terminal jetty 1 at the Hound Point, the loading point of Forties, very large crude carriers (VLCCs) cannot load the crude for about six weeks starting Aug. 1.

FORTIES BFO-FOT

* Hetco offered a Forties cargo for loading July 28-30 for the second day, starting at September BFOE plus 55 cents or dated Brent plus 50 cents. The cargo was bought by Total at dated plus 25 cents a barrel.

* The price level was down from the previous deal at dated plus 45 cents last week.

NORWEGIAN CRUDE

* Traders said some cargoes of Ekofisk for August traded. Prices were seen anywhere between dated plus $1 and $1.20 a barrel.

BFOE LOADING

* The four streams, Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk, are set to pump 774,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August, the lowest since 2007, when price assessment agency Platts first expanded the dated Brent benchmark to the current BFOE form, according to Reuters data.

SWAPS

* Swaps jumped across the curve, reflecting tight BFOE supply:

16-20/7 Sep +73 (+21)

23-27/7 Sep +55 (+1)

30-03/8 Sep +47 (-12)

6-10/8 Sep +42 (-19)

13-17/8 Sep +42 (-23)

20-24/8 Sep +41 (-27)

DATABASE

(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)