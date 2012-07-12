LONDON, July 12 Trading activity of North Sea crude slowed on Thursday, while Brent futures backwardation hit its widest inter-month spread in two months.

Traders had mixed views about the direction of the market. Some said demand for sweet crude for August should be stronger than for July because buyers have been shifting from Russian sour Urals, whose spot differentials topped better quality Forties.

"There are some refiners buying sweet instead of sour," a trader said. "Urals is not much left and demand is not bad, with still good refining margins."

But some pressure might come from an overhang of Nigerian sweet crude, which could flow to Northwest Europe for relatively prompt loading, others said.

"Nigeria is still trading in July, so in theory the West African surplus should start weighing on North Sea differentials now that the strike (in Norway) is over," another trader said.

The backwardation of ICE Brent crude futures steepened at the front end of the curve as the BFOE loading was expected to fall to the record low in August.

The August-September spread LCOc1-LCOc2 widened to as much as 84 cents a barrel, the widest since mid-May.

FORTIES BFO-FOT

* There was no bid or offer in the public trading window.

* On Wednesday, Hetco sold a cargo for late July loading at dated plus 25 cents a barrel.

NORWEGIAN CRUDE

* Buyers assessed Oseberg at dated plus $1.30 a barrel, Gullfaks at dated plus $3 and Statfjord at dated plus $1.80.

* It was not clear whether any of the cargoes Statoil offered on Wednesday had been sold.

* Statoil was offering Gullfaks, Statfjord and Troll at roughly 20 cents higher than the buyers' assessment.

SWAPS

* Swaps jumped across the curve, reflecting tight BFOE supply:

16-20/7 Oct +112 (Sep +73)

23-27/7 Oct +95 (Sep +55)

30-03/8 Oct +77 (Sep +47)

6-10/8 Oct +68 (Sep +42)

13-17/8 Oct +66 (Sep +42)

20-24/8 Oct +65 (Sep +41)

DATABASE

