* Forties offered at dated plus 30 cents, weaker
* Some minor delays to Forties loadings in July
* Swaps in backwardation
LONDON, July 17 North Sea Forties edged lower on
Tuesday as buyers and sellers posted lower numbers, although
values remained at a premium to dated Brent supported by strong
refining margins and tight supply in the region.
While crude from a well supplied Nigerian market has been
offered into northwest Europe, supply in the region is tight.
North Sea exports for 12 grades are expected to fall to a 2012
low in August.
Refinery margins are healthy. A notional complex margin for
Brent in northwest Europe stands at more than $6 a barrel
compared with an average of $5 in the past year, according to
Reuters models.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* There were two sellers in the Platts window. Statoil
offered an Aug. 6-8 cargo at dated plus 45 cents and Total
offered July 28-30 at dated plus 30 cents. Those were lower than
an offer of plus 55 cents on Monday.
* On the buying side, Shell was looking to pay dated plus 10
cents for an early August cargo, the company said, down from
plus 40 cents on Friday.
* The last known Forties deal was done at dated plus 25
cents a barrel on July 11.
LOADING DELAYS
* Two cargoes loading in July have been delayed slightly
following a production hiccup at the Buzzard field. Cargoes
F0713 and F0714 have been deferred by a day, trade sources said.
SWAPS
* Swaps were lower at the front of the curve but still in
backwardation, as follows:
23-27/7 Oct +80
30-03/8 Oct +73
6-10/8 Oct +72
13-17/8 Oct +67
20-24/8 Oct +60
28-31/8 Oct +55
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)