LONDON, July 17 North Sea Forties edged lower on Tuesday as buyers and sellers posted lower numbers, although values remained at a premium to dated Brent supported by strong refining margins and tight supply in the region.

While crude from a well supplied Nigerian market has been offered into northwest Europe, supply in the region is tight. North Sea exports for 12 grades are expected to fall to a 2012 low in August.

Refinery margins are healthy. A notional complex margin for Brent in northwest Europe stands at more than $6 a barrel compared with an average of $5 in the past year, according to Reuters models.

FORTIES BFO-FOT

* There were two sellers in the Platts window. Statoil offered an Aug. 6-8 cargo at dated plus 45 cents and Total offered July 28-30 at dated plus 30 cents. Those were lower than an offer of plus 55 cents on Monday.

* On the buying side, Shell was looking to pay dated plus 10 cents for an early August cargo, the company said, down from plus 40 cents on Friday.

* The last known Forties deal was done at dated plus 25 cents a barrel on July 11.

LOADING DELAYS

* Two cargoes loading in July have been delayed slightly following a production hiccup at the Buzzard field. Cargoes F0713 and F0714 have been deferred by a day, trade sources said.

SWAPS

* Swaps were lower at the front of the curve but still in backwardation, as follows:

23-27/7 Oct +80

30-03/8 Oct +73

6-10/8 Oct +72

13-17/8 Oct +67

20-24/8 Oct +60

28-31/8 Oct +55

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)