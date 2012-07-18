* Forties offered between dated plus 35-40 cents
* Backwardation narrows on swaps
GENEVA, July 18 North Sea Forties were steady on
Wednesday as a rebound in European refining margins offset
selling interest from BP and Total in the public window.
Gasoil margins in Europe jumped to above $16 a barrel on
Wednesday, raising the prospect of higher refinery runs and
better North Sea demand. LGO-LCO1=R
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* There were two sellers in the Platts window. Total offered
a cargo for prompt loading July 28-30 at dated plus 35 cents. BP
offered a cargo loading Aug. 12-14 at dated plus 40 cents.
* These were within the range of offers in the previous
session.
OTHER GRADES
* Ekofisk: BP offered a cargo of Ekofisk at dated +$1.30 a
barrel for loading Aug. 9-11. It attracted no buyers.
LOADING DELAYS
* Two cargoes loading in July have been delayed slightly
following a production hiccup at the Buzzard field. Cargoes
F0713 and F0714 have been deferred by a day, trade sources said.
* The F010 cargo will also be delayed by 1-2 days to 17-19
July, traders said.
SWAPS
* The backwardation was slightly narrower at the front of
the curve.
23-27/7 Oct +107
30-03/8 Oct +102
6-10/8 Oct +93
13-17/8 Oct +90
20-24/8 Oct +85
28-31/8 Oct +76
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)