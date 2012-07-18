* Forties offered between dated plus 35-40 cents

* Backwardation narrows on swaps

GENEVA, July 18 North Sea Forties were steady on Wednesday as a rebound in European refining margins offset selling interest from BP and Total in the public window.

Gasoil margins in Europe jumped to above $16 a barrel on Wednesday, raising the prospect of higher refinery runs and better North Sea demand. LGO-LCO1=R

FORTIES BFO-FOT

* There were two sellers in the Platts window. Total offered a cargo for prompt loading July 28-30 at dated plus 35 cents. BP offered a cargo loading Aug. 12-14 at dated plus 40 cents.

* These were within the range of offers in the previous session.

OTHER GRADES

* Ekofisk: BP offered a cargo of Ekofisk at dated +$1.30 a barrel for loading Aug. 9-11. It attracted no buyers.

LOADING DELAYS

* Two cargoes loading in July have been delayed slightly following a production hiccup at the Buzzard field. Cargoes F0713 and F0714 have been deferred by a day, trade sources said.

* The F010 cargo will also be delayed by 1-2 days to 17-19 July, traders said.

SWAPS

* The backwardation was slightly narrower at the front of the curve.

23-27/7 Oct +107

30-03/8 Oct +102

6-10/8 Oct +93

13-17/8 Oct +90

20-24/8 Oct +85

28-31/8 Oct +76

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)